PLATF9RM Presents: Kickass Women Equity Era in Brighton

This year, we’re inviting you to celebrate kickass people everywhere with Kickass Women. After four years, word got around that PLATF9RM is the place to be on International Women’s Day. In 2023 our lineup of speakers is set to take the conversation to a whole new level. Together we’ll explore the many complexities of gender in the modern world, and position feminism as a force for the good of everyone.
Themes explored will be:
The meaning of equity, and how it is being embraced by tomorrow’s leaders
The roles we all play everyday in our personal and professional lives, and the gender attributes that are typically attached to them
How the patriarchy is damaging to men as well as women, and why feminism is a force for good
What would happen if we lived in a matriarchal society – would we be better off, or would we end up with a whole new set of challenges?
How to flip the stats on gender for good
Can we claim the #EquityEra? Are you ready to #EmbraceEquity?
Check out the event at platf9rm.com/kickass-women