Poet Town fundraiser for The Refugee Buddy Project

Hastings' local community of poets is pulling together to release an anthology of local poetry that spans the last two hundred years. The book "Poet Town" is due out this September. This June 19th we will be celebrating Refugee Week by bringing many of these Hastings poets together to raise money for local charity Refugee Buddy Project. This event starts at 19:30 on June 19th at The Print Works, Hastings, TN34 1HE, United Kingdom.

Salena Godden and Oli Spleen bring together an amazing selection of poets along with local musicians for a special event in support of Refugee Week.

The event is free - but donations are very welcome: please book tickets here: https://buytickets.at/poettown/1729348

THE LINE UP

Poet Town: the poetry of Hastings and thereabouts.

the hosts -

Salena Godden & Oli Spleen

the poets -

Salena Godden

Henry Normal

Lucas Howard

Penny Pepper

Emma Joliffe

Reanna Valentine

Tim Barlow

Chris Anthemum

Merlin Pendragon

Yellow & Green

the music -

Oli Spleen & The Smithmanthers

Coyote Cash

DJ James Endeacott

The fundraiser is for the Refugee Buddy Project which welcomes refugees in Hastings and the surrounding area, through buddying, advocacy, financial and emotional support for the most vulnerable in our community.

The poets are all from the upcoming anthology 'Poet Town: The Poetry of Hastings & Thereabouts' released on September 1st by Moth Light Press.

Host Salena Godden says;

"It is an honour and privilege to be invited to curate and co-host this event with Oli Spleen and my fellow Poet Town contributors. The Refugee Buddy Project are doing an incredible job of stepping up to help others and ultimately save life by offering financial and emotional support and advocacy for the most vulnerable in our global family and community. On June 19th we have a beautiful, rich and varied line up of local talent, poets and artists, I am hoping for a packed house, come along, I hope together we can come together and raise the roof for Refugee Week”

Host Oli Spleen adds;

"I'm so proud to have had a hand in the formation of this Poet Town project, and what an honour it is to be hosting this event with my dear friend and mentor of thirty years Salena Godden. The Refugee Buddy Project is a cause close to my heart. One of the places that I feel most at home is the Dove Cafe in St Leonards. This space is a true community hub of inclusivity that reflects the diversity of our town and shows refugees and those who are new to this area that they are very welcome here."