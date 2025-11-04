Polegate celebrates the festive season with exciting Christmas events

Mayor Dan Dunbar with Father Christmas and four happy Christmas elves.

The town of Polegate is set to sparkle this festive season with a series of much-loved Christmas events bringing the community together in celebration, music, and festive cheer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor’s Christmas Tea Party - Friday 5th December

The traditional Mayor’s Christmas Tea Party, hosted by Cllr Dan Dunbar, will make its return on Friday 5th December at the Polegate Community Centre from 2pm to 4pm. This special afternoon offers residents the chance to enjoy festive refreshments, friendly company, and seasonal entertainment. Tickets are limited and can be collected from the Polegate Town Council offices from Monday 27th October.

Polegate Christmas Fair & High Street Fun Day - Saturday 29th November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festivities begin on Saturday 29th November with a full day of family fun across Polegate. From 10am to 1pm, the Polegate Community Centre will host a Christmas Fair, featuring stalls, local crafts, delicious treats, and a very special visit from Father Christmas. From 2pm, celebrations move to the High Street, where Ace Events will present the Polegate Christmas Fun Day – a lively afternoon of live music, entertainment, a giant snow globe, and the chance to meet Santa and Bluey. The day will culminate in a magical Christmas Lights Switch-On at 5pm, led by the Mayor of Polegate alongside cast members from the town’s 54th annual pantomime, Aladdin.

Civic Community Carol Service - Monday 15th December

The festive season will conclude with a heartfelt Civic Community Carol Service, hosted by Inspiring Angels at St George’s Church on Monday 15th December at 7pm. This uplifting evening will bring together residents, community groups, and local leaders to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. All are warmly welcome to attend.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “Christmas in Polegate is always a special time where our community comes together to share joy, kindness, and celebration. I look forward to welcoming everyone to these wonderful events as we make new memories and celebrate the festive season.”