Polegate Pantomime cast set to light up the town.

Polegate’s very own pantomime Dame, Nurse Nanny Nora Nightie played by Adam Riggs, will officially switch on the town’s Christmas lights at a switching on event next week.

Saturday 30th November will see an afternoon full of festive activities and seasonal atmosphere from 2pm where a Christmas market hosted by ACE events will start proceedings in the high street. Then at 5pm the Towns Mayor will be joined by Adam Riggs as Dame Nurse Nanny Nora Nightie alongside other cast members from the upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty the Pantomime of your dreams to switch on the Christmas Lights.

Cllr Dan Dunbar, Polegate Mayor said “I am extremely proud to be a huge supporter of Polegate Drama Group and believe they are an asset to our town. I am hugely excited that they are involved in our annual event this year which I know the community love. I look forward to Adam bringing Dame Nurse Nanny Nora Nightie alive for our Christmas lights switch on.”

Adam Riggs, from Polegate Drama group said “I was honoured to be asked by the Mayor to switch on the Christmas lights. I am very excited and hope the community will come together to form a large crowd for the integral countdown.” Sleeping Beauty will be the 53rd Pantomime by Polegate Drama Group, with Performances running from January 18th to 26th, tickets can be booked at www.polegatedramagroup.com