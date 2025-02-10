PomPom workshop in Hastings aims to beat winter gloom

February is bleak, so community group Umbrella Sussex is hosting a pom pom workshop to bring some colour back.

Umbrella Sussex usually run more practical events, free shops, sewing sessions etc, but this one is all about the fun.

Attendees are invited to help themselves to yarn and make pompoms the modern way- with plastic pompom makers it's possible to make dozens in the time it would take to make one with cardboard.

Booking is required as spaces are limited.