Pop-up food event will complement Christmas lights switch-on in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People attending the ‘Light up Chichester’ Christmas lights switch-on will be able to enjoy local festive drinks and treats throughout the day as part of a foodie event organised to complement the switch-on.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foodie event has been organised by Chichester District Council using UK Government funding. It will feature a variety of the city’s eateries including bars, restaurants and cafes who will have pop-up stalls in East Street from 10am until 6pm on Saturday 23 November.

Outlets involved include: Café Paradiso; The George & Dragon; Crafty Bishop; Little Monster Tap; Shake a delic; The Chantry; Hoxton Bakehouse; Cloisters; The Sty; Doughnuts; The Escapist; Luckes;, and, Cote Brasserie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea is that the stalls will complement the switch-on which is being organised by the Chichester BID (Chichester Business Improvement District),” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economy, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council. “We want to help encourage people into the city a bit earlier and to sample some of the city centre’s excellent food and drink outlets and help create a bit of a buzz in the lead-up to the switch-on itself which will kick off the city’s festivities.

The foodie event has been organised by Chichester District Council using UK Government funding

“As a council we are really keen to support our city’s businesses, and this will give eateries in the city centre an opportunity to bring their delicious food out onto the high street and reach different people – we hope that after trying what’s on offer from the stalls that residents and visitors will then be inspired to continue supporting local and visit their premises another time.”

There’s lots happening across the city and district this Christmas, people can head to www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson; and to www.chichesterbid.co.uk for more details about the Chichester Christmas Lights Switch-on.

Residents can also find out more about how they can ‘Shop Local, Spend Local and Support Local’ at: chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas