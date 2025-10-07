Popular Bexhill arts group to hold Christmas craft fair

By Judith Taylor
On 1st November Bexhill Artists Workspace will be holding their popular annual Christmas craft fair in the

Members of the group will be selling handmade items including cards, ceramics, jewellery, restored wooden items, posters, oil paintings, beadwork, feltwork, wooden toys and Christmas decorations.

Please come along and see what our members make and get some gifts, ready for Christmas.

We will be open from 10am until 4pm.

Entry is free and there is disabled access.

