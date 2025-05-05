Popular Bexhill arts group's Bank Holiday exhibition
The Mayor of Bexhill will be opening the exhibition at 10am on May 24 and it runs until 26th. There is disabled access and the entry is free.
There will be many original artworks on show including paintings, photographic artwork, prints, cartoons and hand designed greeting cards. All are available to purchase.
BAW is a group of local amateur and professional artists and craftworkers with over 80 members. We have a programme of workshops throughout the year covering portrait, life and outdoor painting skills. We also have sessions covering printmaking, macrame, origami, crochet and felt decorations.
Elaine Crate, Chair BAW, said: “We are a very friendly and supportive group, so why not come along and find out more?”