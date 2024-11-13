Popular Durrington Sea Scouts jumble sale on November 23
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
2nd Durrington Sea Scouts are holding their ever popular jumble sale on Saturday 23rd November starting 10am at The Scout HQ, Pond Lane Durrington, Worthing BN13 2RH
This 2nd D jumble will have for sale stuff for Christmas and also an extensive collection of CDs which has just been donated.
Teas, coffe and cakes available.
Admission 30p adult, kids free.