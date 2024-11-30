PQA Haywards Heath - Join the family today

We are delighted to be welcoming new students to join us on Saturday, January 4 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking for a performing arts academy in Haywards Heath? Look no further than PQA!

At PQA Haywards Heath we offer more than just musical theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From masterclasses and industry qualifications, to cinema screenings and the opportunity to showcase your talents on a West End stage.

Comedy & Drama Classes

Join now to discover all the amazing added benefits we have to offer our students at PQA Haywards Heath!

Sign up now and get your first session for FREE! Visit: https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/