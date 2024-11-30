PQA Haywards Heath - Join the family today

By Florence Tingley
Contributor
Published 30th Nov 2024, 22:20 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

We are delighted to be welcoming new students to join us on Saturday, January 4 2025.

Looking for a performing arts academy in Haywards Heath? Look no further than PQA!

At PQA Haywards Heath we offer more than just musical theatre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From masterclasses and industry qualifications, to cinema screenings and the opportunity to showcase your talents on a West End stage.

Comedy & Drama Classesplaceholder image
Comedy & Drama Classes

Join now to discover all the amazing added benefits we have to offer our students at PQA Haywards Heath!

Sign up now and get your first session for FREE! Visit: https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/

Related topics:Haywards HeathWest End
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice