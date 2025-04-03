Pre VE Day 80 celebrations to take place with a tea party in Burgess Hill
VE Day 80 celebrations commence early in Burgess Hill with a ‘Pre VE Day tea party’ on Thursday 1 May!
Burgess Hill senior citizens & adult residents who are feeling isolated are invited to join us at Kings Weald Community Centre, from 2-4pm (doors at 1.50pm) for refreshments and entertainment.
It is free to attend but spaces must be booked in advance via the Help Point at 96 Church Walk or by calling 01444 247726. The Kings Weald Community Centre is serviced by buses 35a and 35c.
For further information call 01444 247726 or email [email protected]
The hall hire for this event has kindly been funded by Goodoaks Homecare.