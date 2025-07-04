Pride events set to light up Sussex this summer with celebrations across the county

East Sussex is preparing for a vibrant summer of LGBTQ+ celebration as Pride season returns with a full line-up of parades, performances, and community gatherings across the county.

From Brighton to Worthing and Chichester to Falmer, a series of events will celebrate diversity, inclusion, and community pride, with organisers expecting record turnouts in 2025.

The most significant event on the Sussex Pride calendar is Brighton & Hove Pride, taking place over the weekend of Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August 2025. The world-famous Pride Parade will once again wind through the city, drawing thousands of attendees to a weekend of live music, community stalls, and headline performances at the We Are Fabuloso festival in Preston Park.

The event raises vital funds for the Brighton Rainbow Fund, which supports local LGBTQ+ charities and projects across the region.

Just a few weeks earlier, Worthing Pride will return to the seaside town on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 July. Celebrations include a colourful parade, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and a dedicated youth zone.

Now in its seventh year, Worthing Pride has grown into one of West Sussex's most anticipated summer events. This year's theme, "Pride, Unity, Equality," aims to bring together all corners of the community for a weekend of celebration and visibility.

Pride season kicks off in West Sussex with Chichester Pride, which returns on Saturday, 24 May 2025. The family-oriented celebration will take place at Chichester College and include live music, local food vendors, and community workshops. Organisers say they're planning their most significant event to date.

In Falmer, the Sussex LGBTQ+ Society continues to host regular events on campus. Their weekly coffee mornings take place every Wednesday from 12–2 pm at Falmer House, offering a welcoming space for students and staff to connect and support one another.

The university will also hold its own Trans Pride event in July as part of the All-Staff Wellbeing Festival, reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and mental health awareness.

Sussex's LGBTQ+ community also thrives through grassroots organisations and creative events. Notable happenings include:

GAYSWAG Walking Group – Short for Gay Walking Group, this inclusive LGBTQ+ hiking collective will host its next walk on Sunday, 6 July at 2 pm . Details are available via theirFacebook page.

– Short for Gay Walking Group, this inclusive LGBTQ+ hiking collective will host its next walk on . Details are available via theirFacebook page. The Queery Brighton – This community-run queer venue continues to hold arts, crafts and ethics discussion nights, including its popular Fat Club creative sessions. More info is at thequeery.co.uk.

– This community-run queer venue continues to hold arts, crafts and ethics discussion nights, including its popular creative sessions. More info is at thequeery.co.uk. SISSIES By The Pool – A one-day Pride pool party set for Saturday 6 September 2025 at Saltdean Lido , complete with DJs, cocktails, and drag performances.

– A one-day Pride pool party set for at , complete with DJs, cocktails, and drag performances. Brighton Bear Weekender – A social celebration for the bear community held in mid-July , with bar events, brunches, and club nights. Complete listings can be found via Visit Brighton.

– A social celebration for the bear community held in , with bar events, brunches, and club nights. Complete listings can be found via Visit Brighton. Trans Pride Brighton – Scheduled for Saturday 19 July 2025, this community-led march and festival remains one of the most significant trans Pride events in Europe.

In support of Pride month, several businesses are offering community-focused promotions. Among them, The Leather Impressions — known for its handcrafted leather gear and inclusive designs — is offering 10% off throughout Pride season on select items like its popular leather sleepsack. The brand says it proudly supports queer creators and donates a portion of proceeds to LGBTQ+ mental health causes.

Worthing'sWorthing's LGBTQ+ scene will get a fresh dose of laughter this summer with the launch of ""Out at Sea"", a new comedy night celebrating queer voices in stand-up. Event details and venue announcements will be shared onInstagram and local listings.

With Pride events now scheduled in Brighton, Worthing, Chichester, Falmer, and Saltdean, Sussex is set to offer one of the UK's most diverse and inclusive summers of celebration. Whether you're marching, dancing, crafting, or walking the Downs, the message remains clear: Pride in Sussex is about community, celebration, and visibility.

