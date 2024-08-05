PS Waverley visit to Eastbourne this September

Brian Butchers, aged 90, has built a model of PS Waverley and gets a much-awaited sailing trip this year to Eastbourne.

Brian's daughter, Lucie Meer, bought the model for her father who has been an admirer of the ship for many years now and has even built a model from scratch and out of household items.

In the last few years Brian has suffered with arthritis in his knees and at 88 had a full knee replacement and is currently hoping to get his other knee replaced.

Having recently turned 90 years young. Lucie also from Eastbourne has bought him tickets to this year's sailing trip.

Brian's son Neil said: "As you can imagine he is over the moon."