Punk spirited hit show The Ruckus from Revel Puck Circus is coming to the Brighton Fringe Festival
Starring acrobatic clown Arielle Lauzon as the fabulously chaotic Nancy, THE RUCKUS is an explosive, inclusive, and joyful circus show which celebrates female and non-binary strength and playfulness.
The show follows our heroine, a fabulous clown named Nancy, as she prepares to host a major party…but - nightmare! - the guests arrive early, sending her into a whirlwind of last-minute preparations. As she frantically sorts out her outfit, shoes and hair with fast-paced clowning and quick-fire costume changes, a cast of talented performers step in to entertain the crowd with aerial acts, powerful acrobatics, and unexpected comedic turns.
THE RUCKUS is part clown-show, part variety spectacular - a joyful celebration of failure, resilience, and the power of performance to bring people together in glorious imperfection. With a distinctly feminist edge and a nod to the golden age of vaudeville, this is one party where anything can - and does - happen.
THE RUCKUS features a dynamic mix of circus disciplines performed by an all-female and non-binary cast, audience interaction and many moments of pure comedy with everything from human-sized balloons to hand balancing and hair hanging to tumbling sequences, all woven together in a collaborative, immersive and supremely welcoming environment.
Multi-award-winning Revel Puck Circus is committed to contemporary circus that is both engaging and accessible. THE RUCKUS embodies this ethos, inviting audiences into a world where circus is dynamic, unexpected and bold.
Venue: The Circus Yard | Little Puck
Dates: 16th – 18th May,23rd – 26th May, 28th May – 1st Jun
Time: 13:00 - 14:00