Punk spirited hit show The Ruckus from Revel Puck Circus is coming to the Brighton Fringe Festival

The Ruckus delightfully exuberant and high-energy production from Revel Pucks Circus is coming to the Brighton Fringe Festival in May bringing a blend of acrobatics, comedy, and punk-infused spirit.

Starring acrobatic clown Arielle Lauzon as the fabulously chaotic Nancy, THE RUCKUS is an explosive, inclusive, and joyful circus show which celebrates female and non-binary strength and playfulness.

The show follows our heroine, a fabulous clown named Nancy, as she prepares to host a major party…but - nightmare! - the guests arrive early, sending her into a whirlwind of last-minute preparations. As she frantically sorts out her outfit, shoes and hair with fast-paced clowning and quick-fire costume changes, a cast of talented performers step in to entertain the crowd with aerial acts, powerful acrobatics, and unexpected comedic turns.

THE RUCKUS is part clown-show, part variety spectacular - a joyful celebration of failure, resilience, and the power of performance to bring people together in glorious imperfection. With a distinctly feminist edge and a nod to the golden age of vaudeville, this is one party where anything can - and does - happen.

THE RUCKUS features a dynamic mix of circus disciplines performed by an all-female and non-binary cast, audience interaction and many moments of pure comedy with everything from human-sized balloons to hand balancing and hair hanging to tumbling sequences, all woven together in a collaborative, immersive and supremely welcoming environment.

Multi-award-winning Revel Puck Circus is committed to contemporary circus that is both engaging and accessible. THE RUCKUS embodies this ethos, inviting audiences into a world where circus is dynamic, unexpected and bold.

Venue: The Circus Yard | Little Puck

Dates: 16th – 18th May,23rd – 26th May, 28th May – 1st Jun

Time: 13:00 - 14:00