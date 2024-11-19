Pure heart-warming festive joy with The Boundstone Chorus and friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Pure heart-warming festive joy" comes to Lancing when the Boundstone Chorus are joined by a professional Jazz Quintet, a Choir of 40 singers from Sompting Village Primary School and 25 singers from St Andrew’s School in Worthing to perform "Wassail: Carols of Comfort and Joy”.

"Wassail" is a sequence of 12 uplifting folk-inspired Christmas songs, exploring both sacred and secular aspects of the festive season from award-winning composer husband-and-wife-team Alexander L’Estrange and Joanna Forbes L’Estrange which includes favourites such as the "The Sussex Carol," "Gaudete", "The Holly and the Ivy" and While Shepherds Watched".

The concert takes place on Saturday 30 November at 7.30 pm in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing.

Aedan Kerney MBE, Musical Director said "We're all looking forward to performing this piece of pure heart-warming festive joy and welcoming our special musical guests from our local schools, plus Alexander who will be playing jazz bass in the Call Me Al Quintet. “Wassail!” brings all the hope that we could possibly want in this dark time of the year".

Tickets priced £15 with Under 16s £3 are available online at www.theboundstonechorus.co.uk, by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 01903 762793 (please leave a message).