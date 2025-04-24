Qigong For All: discover a new wellbeing practise in Angmering

By Darren Beaney
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Qigong for all! Discover the Power of Shibashi Qigong! Relax, restore and rejuvenate at Angmering Community Centre.

Join us for a revitalising Shibashi Qigong session—a centuries-old practice that harmonises breath, movement, and mindfulness to improve health and well-being.

The session offers a gentle yet powerful way to relieve stress, boost energy, and enhance physical and mental balance.

Wednesday 19.30 - 20 -30, Thursday 14.00 - 15.00 (STARTS 21 May 2025) Angmering Community Centre £8

Qigong for All

All ages & abilities welcome

Experience the flow of energy in a welcoming setting.

Embrace relaxation, improve flexibility, and cultivate inner strength.

Book your place today! email - [email protected]

