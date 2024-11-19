Quiz in aid of the RNLI in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A quiz is being held at the Lewes Constitutional Club, 139 High Street, Lewes BN7 1XS on Wednesday 27th November at 7pm for 7.30pm.

Up to 6 people can be in one team and tickets are £5 per person. The bar will be open to purchase drinks and snacks. All money raised will go directly to the RNLI to help save lives at sea.