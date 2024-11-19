Quiz in aid of the RNLI in Lewes
A quiz is being held at the Lewes Constitutional Club, 139 High Street, Lewes BN7 1XS on Wednesday 27th November at 7pm for 7.30pm.
Up to 6 people can be in one team and tickets are £5 per person. The bar will be open to purchase drinks and snacks. All money raised will go directly to the RNLI to help save lives at sea.
Tickets available by ringing Wendy (01273 472157) or email [email protected]. Charity No.209603