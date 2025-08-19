The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre has announced that it will be hosting a special Quiz Night at The Centre on Saturday, September 6 at 4pm to help raise vital funds for the animals in their care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, based in Sidlesham, is inviting supporters, friends, and quiz enthusiasts to come together for an evening of fun and friendly competition.

Guests will enjoy testing their knowledge across a variety of quiz rounds, tuck into a ploughman’s meal, and have the chance to win prizes. Entry is just £10 per person, with a paid bar available throughout the night, and teams of up to four people are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, The Centre is caring for 150 cats, including 37 kittens, as well as 17 rabbits and 14 guinea pigs. With so many mouths to feed and so many needing veterinary care, monthly running costs are extremely high. On average, the charity provides over £2,000 worth of food alone each month. Events like the Quiz Night help raise essential funds to ensure every animal gets the chance of a brighter future.

Quiz Night at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre

Ian Hughes, General Manager at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, said: “We’re excited to be hosting our Quiz Night at the centre. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a fun evening, and help make a real difference for the animals we care for.”

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, established in 1986, is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned, unwanted, and neglected cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Located in Sidlesham, near Chichester, their mission is to provide a safe haven for these animals, offering them the care and love they deserve until they find their forever homes.

As the charity does not receive any government funding, events like the Quiz Night play a vital role in raising funds to cover food, shelter, and veterinary care. Donations and community participation ensure that CRRC can continue giving every animal a chance at life.

For more information, book tickets or learn more about The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, please visit the website.