Quiz night in aid of Peacehaven Hub

By Francesca Lowton
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 09:08 BST
The EBM Centre, Peacehaven is set to host a quiz night on Friday 31st January, 7pm in aid of Havens Community Hub and its projects that support the local community.

Havens Community Hub is a local not-for-profit organisation that creates, develops and supports local projects and community groups.

The Hub is currently running a local communuity cafe - Havens Connections Cafe, a food waste prevention and redistibution project- Havens Food Cooperative and a Support Hub- Havens Support and Volunteer Hub.

All of these projects are doing great things for the local community with the Cafe running a pay it forward scheme where people can access free meals, and the Havens Food Cooperative rescuing up to 3 tonnes of food every week, supporting individuals, families and groups in the community with access to food.

To purchase tickets for the Quiz and support the community hub please visit:

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/morgwyns-marvellous-media/t-norjmrg

