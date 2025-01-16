Quiz night in aid of Peacehaven Hub
Havens Community Hub is a local not-for-profit organisation that creates, develops and supports local projects and community groups.
The Hub is currently running a local communuity cafe - Havens Connections Cafe, a food waste prevention and redistibution project- Havens Food Cooperative and a Support Hub- Havens Support and Volunteer Hub.
All of these projects are doing great things for the local community with the Cafe running a pay it forward scheme where people can access free meals, and the Havens Food Cooperative rescuing up to 3 tonnes of food every week, supporting individuals, families and groups in the community with access to food.
To purchase tickets for the Quiz and support the community hub please visit: