Quiz night in aid of Peacehaven Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The EBM Centre, Peacehaven is set to host a quiz night on Friday 31st January, 7pm in aid of Havens Community Hub and its projects that support the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havens Community Hub is a local not-for-profit organisation that creates, develops and supports local projects and community groups.

The Hub is currently running a local communuity cafe - Havens Connections Cafe, a food waste prevention and redistibution project- Havens Food Cooperative and a Support Hub- Havens Support and Volunteer Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of these projects are doing great things for the local community with the Cafe running a pay it forward scheme where people can access free meals, and the Havens Food Cooperative rescuing up to 3 tonnes of food every week, supporting individuals, families and groups in the community with access to food.

To purchase tickets for the Quiz and support the community hub please visit: