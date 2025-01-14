Racing icons Brough Scott, John Inverdale and John Francome set to host Jamie's Farm Race Day 2025 at Plumpton Race Course next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary British horse racing journalist Brough Scott MBE will join forces with fellow broadcaster, John Inverdale, and celebrated jockey, John Francome, in February, as the trio take on hosting duties for the third annual Jamie’s Farm Race Day.

Taking place at Plumpton Racecourse in the heart of East Sussex on 24 February 2025, the event hopes to raise £45,000 for Jamie’s Farm - a leading UK-wide charity which has seven working farms across England and Wales and aims to improve the lives of young people through its unique combination of ‘farming, family and therapy’.

The race day will bring together the sport’s top names and promises a packed afternoon of action. Featuring a competitive six-race card along with an auction offering money-cant-buy prizes, the charity special will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports Racing.

Scott has been instrumental in organising the fundraiser following a life-changing visit to Jamie’s Farm, Lewes, in 2021 where he was “struck” by the work of the team.

Young people helping out in the kitchen at Jamie's Farm Lewes

He commented: “Those of us who live in the countryside should never take its wonders for granted. Jamie’s Farm is changing young lives by opening these wonders up. I’m grateful to both John Inverdale and John Francome for joining me in hosting the 2025 event - we are all thrilled to be supporting Jamie’s Farm once again through this very special race day.”

His friend and award-winning sports presenter, John Inverdale, said: “Brough is really passionate about Jamie’s Farm and I have enjoyed hosting the first two events at Plumpton. It’s one of my favorite tracks and this will again be a splendid day that raises essential funds for young people”.

Rounding off the trio of hosts will be racing legend and seven-time champion jump jockey John Francome, who added: “Jamie’s Farm is a smashing charity, and the day is good fun as well as raising funds to show kids what the countryside can bring. I hope racing fans from all over Sussex will come down to Plumpton to enjoy a great day out”.

Jamie’s Farm Lewes, which launched in 2019, is nestled at the foot of the South Downs National Park and includes 210 acres of grass and woodland.

School children helping herd sheep at Jamie's Farm, Lewes

Every year over 450 young people at risk or social or academic exclusion from school are given the chance to experience life on the Lewes farm during a five-day residential stay, where they take part in essential farm jobs like building fences, chopping wood, looking after animals and cooking for each other. The programme is proven to have a transformative effect on young people, improving their confidence, self-esteem and overall behaviour.

Jamie’s Farm was established by mother and son team, Tish and Jamie Feilden, from their own farm in Bath in 2009 and has since supported more than 16,000 young people across England and Wales.

Jamie Feilden, co-founder of Jamie’s Farm, said: “Jamie’s Farm has achieved so much since we began in 2009. We couldn’t have got this far without our generous supporters contributing to the transformative experiences we offer to young people. Brough has given so much of his personal time and passion since he first visited Jamie’s Farm Lewes. It is a privilege for us to have his support and to encourage so many others to get involved in what we do, through this event.”

Craig Staddon, CEO of Plumpton Racecourse, said: “Plumpton is all about being at the heart of the community and Jamie’s Farm epitomises this, which is why we want to support such a valued charity and we look forward to working in partnership for many years to come.”

British horseracing journalist John Inverdale at last year's Jamie's Farm Race Day which was held at Plumpton Race Course

General admission tickets to Jamie’s Farm Race Day are available now and can be purchased on the Plumpton Racecourse website: plumptonracecourse.co.uk

To find out more or support Jamie’s Farm visit: jamiesfarm.org.uk