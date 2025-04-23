Raise a Glass—Southwick Beer Festival is back for another unforgettable weekend!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southwick, West Sussex – Get ready to tap into the fun—the legendary Southwick Beer Festival is returning for two epic days of great brews, live music, and good times on Friday and Saturday at the Southwick Community Centre!

We’re pouring out something for everyone: an incredible range of cask and keg beers, a dedicated Cider Bar, and for those who prefer something a little different, the Centre Bar will be open with spirits and wines. Whether you're a seasoned ale aficionado or just in it for the vibes, this is the weekend to be in Southwick.

Why We Do It:

While the festival raises much-needed funds for the Community Centre, the heart of this event is all about bringing people together for a sociable, relaxed, and fun-filled celebration.

Music

🎶 Live Music Lineup You’ll Love:

Friday Evening: Kick off with local legends KXB

Kick off with local legends Saturday Afternoon: Family-friendly vibes with Lee Pryor , Emma Olsen , and the Shoreham Allstars

Family-friendly vibes with , , and the Saturday Evening: Dance the night away to 80s hits with No Pressure

🍴 Food to Match the Beer:

From sizzling BBQ in the garden to mouthwatering curries, sweet treats, and snacks—we’ve got your cravings covered!

Programme of all the beers

💸 Great Value, Great Beer:

Beer prices are staying the same as last year—just £2.50 a half or £5 a pint. Cheers to that!

🕓 Session Times & Tickets:

Friday (6–11pm): £10

£10 Saturday Afternoon (12–4:30pm): £7

£7 Saturday Evening (6–11pm): £8

£8 Or grab a bargain with a “Both Saturday Sessions” ticket for £13

Lee Pryor

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Families Welcome:

Saturday afternoon is perfect for families, and kids under 16 get in free with an adult.

Come for the beer, stay for the community—Southwick Beer Festival is the weekend we all look forward to. Grab your tickets, bring your friends, and let’s raise a pint to good times!

Follow us for updates and ticket info: Southwick Beer Festival | Southwick Community