Raise a glass to Yapton Beer Festival

Western Sussex Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) are holding a Beerex Beer Festival at the Yapton and Ford Village Hall in Yapton on Friday 9th to Sunday 11th May.

This is the 33rd year that the branch has held a beer festival, always with the intention of celebrating good beer from smaller brewers. In the early 1970's CAMRA launched a vocal effort to promote traditionally kept beers, served from a specific type of barrel called a cask, without the injection of additional carbon dioxide gas, ahead of the mediocre, artificially carbonated, often pasteurised, brand name beers backed by extensive advertising campaigns, which had come to dominate the beer trade. These products of mid-20th century industrialisation of brewing were reducing consumer choice and threatening the future of a more flavourful type of beer that could trace its origins back over a thousand years. Some would say we are now in a similar position to the 1970's.

A draught Real Ale, or 'cask ale' as it is known nowadays, is a living product, containing brewers’ yeast that continues to ferment (or condition) the beer in its cask as it lies in the pub cellar. At Yapton we will be cooling the casks so that the beer is in perfect condition.

In addition to our varied range of ales, selected brewers have been invited to come up with some unique ales to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which falls on May 8, 2025.

John Yeates Before

The Charity chosen for this year’s Beerex is Care For Veterans. John Yeates, a CAMRA member has offered to have his head shaved at Beerex to support the charity. The last time he had short hair was September 1988!

Tony Ashcroft, the Beerex organiser said "Yapton Beerex is a great way for people to try out a new beer and to have a bit of fun meeting new people who share the same love of beer". For more details see: https://westernsussex.camra.org.uk/viewnode.php?id=243312