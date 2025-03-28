Ralph Whitehead: Phase Transitions - new exhibition at Inspection Pit

Ralph Whitehead’s expertise in the art of composition and his work in the darkroom are to be much celebrated in Phase Transitions, an exhibition showcasing his sumptuously beautiful photographic prints.

It is the culmination of his combined interest in physics while studying in London at Imperial College and UCL, his fascination with alchemy, and his natural ability to blend colour and light.

Moreover, his keen sense of aesthetics reflects his experience in the production of fashion photography.

Ralph Whitehead: Phase Transitions is presented by Inspection Pit, East Harting, West Sussex, GU31 5LZ.

Please check the website for opening hours and to book your visit: www.inspectionpit.uk/visit

