Ralph Whitehead: Phase Transitions - new exhibition at Inspection Pit

By Katy Vetch
Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 10:24 BST
Inspection Pit is excited to present Phase Transitions, a solo exhibition by London-based artist Ralph Whitehead (b. 1977), curated by Katy Vetch (b. 1963). The exhibition is open from 5 - 26 April 2025 with a private view on Friday 4 April from 6-9 PM to celebrate the occasion.

Ralph Whitehead’s expertise in the art of composition and his work in the darkroom are to be much celebrated in Phase Transitions, an exhibition showcasing his sumptuously beautiful photographic prints.

It is the culmination of his combined interest in physics while studying in London at Imperial College and UCL, his fascination with alchemy, and his natural ability to blend colour and light.

Moreover, his keen sense of aesthetics reflects his experience in the production of fashion photography.

www.inspectionpit.uk/phase-transitions

Ralph Whitehead: Phase Transitions is presented by Inspection Pit, East Harting, West Sussex, GU31 5LZ.

Please check the website for opening hours and to book your visit: www.inspectionpit.uk/visit

