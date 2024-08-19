Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ratton School Academy, part of the South Downs Learning Trust, are holding their 2024 Open Evening event and Open Morning tours from September.

Come along to meet their teaching team, staff and current students and allow them to show you everything they have on offer. The East Sussex admission deadline is set for end of October this year, so be sure to get your preference school in on time.

Mr Peevers, Headteacher at Ratton, said: “As ever, we look forward to opening the doors to our community, ready to showcase everything we have on offer here at Ratton School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is always a pleasure to welcome prospective students together with their families, giving them the chance to explore our school grounds, educational opportunities and meet our dedicated teaching staff and wider support team.

Ratton School Open Events 2024.

"Our open events offer our current students the chance to share their own educational journeys and accomplishments, something we have found is most helpful to prospective students when considering if our school is right for them and their next chapter into secondary school. Our aim is to ensure our events are informative, interactive and honest in our approach.

"We look forward to welcoming prospective families into school very soon, details for all upcoming events will be available on our website from early September and across our social media platforms. We look forward to welcoming our community and prospective learners, ready to explore #TeamRatton and how we can all ‘Achieve Together’.”

Ratton’s Open Evening event will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 4.45pm to 8pm with no need to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open Morning slots are bookable between Monday, September 23 to Monday, October 4, time slots between 10.05am each day.

All details will be updated and available on their website from the beginning of September. Otherwise, you can give their friendly reception team a call on 01323 504011, where they will be happy to advise and assist.

See you there!