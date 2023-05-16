Recital by Internationally acclaimed pianist, Angela Brownridge, in Eastbourne

Submitted article

St Saviour’s is very pleased to be launching it’s season of summer concerts for 2023 on Sunday, 21st May.

Internationally acclaimed pianist, Angela Brownridge is making a welcome return.

She will be playing a programme of works by Bach, Haydn, Chopin and Debussy.

So we are very much looking forward to this. Angela has an extraordinary track record having played in concert halls all over Europe, Asia, North America and here in the UK.

She is a much respected festival adjudicator and leader of master classes. We are indeed very lucky to have her come and play for us so please do come along.