Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Recital by Internationally acclaimed pianist, Angela Brownridge, in Eastbourne

Concert: Piano Recital Artist: Angela Brownridge Venue: St Saviour’s Church, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT Date: Sunday, 21st May 2023 Time: 2:45pm.

By Paul CollinsContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 07:47 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 07:47 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

St Saviour’s is very pleased to be launching it’s season of summer concerts for 2023 on Sunday, 21st May.

Internationally acclaimed pianist, Angela Brownridge is making a welcome return.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She will be playing a programme of works by Bach, Haydn, Chopin and Debussy.

Most Popular

So we are very much looking forward to this. Angela has an extraordinary track record having played in concert halls all over Europe, Asia, North America and here in the UK.

She is a much respected festival adjudicator and leader of master classes. We are indeed very lucky to have her come and play for us so please do come along.

Tickets are priced at £10 on the door.