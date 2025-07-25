Record Box: 360 Listening Sessions come to Hove this September

This autumn, The Old Market launches a groundbreaking new series of immersive album events - Record Box: 360 Listening Sessions.

Held in the venue’s intimate In The Box format, each session invites audiences to pull up a beanbag or chair, and experience landmark albums and experimental soundworks like never before, through full 360º spatial audio.

The sessions are made possible by d&b Soundscape - a spatial sound experience that uses up to 64 'sound objects' in a space to open up a whole new world of creative possibilities for artists and audiences alike.

The series showcases a bold and eclectic mix of albums, including:

The Old Market's 'In The Box' format, taken during the Halina Rice 'New Worlds' installation, 2023.

Cosmo Sheldrake – Wake Up Calls

Hannah Peel – Fir Wave

Gaunt – Blind at the Age of Four

Moonbathing(feat. Gruff Rhys, Anna Meredith, Jarvis Cocker & Vanishing Twin)

Rival Consoles – Landscape From Memory

Sigur Rós – Takk…

Fauré’s Requiem

Gazelle Twin Double Bill: We Wax. We Shall Not Wane (with Maxine Peake) and Deep England (with NYX)

Public Service Broadcasting – This New Noise (Two sessions, one with an in-person Q&A with PSB bandleader J. Wilgoose)

Designed for music lovers, audiophiles and curious listeners alike, Record Box offers a rare opportunity to revisit albums in a totally fresh way - through sound as space, rather than just stereo.

Record Box: 360 Listening Sessions runs at The Old Market, Hove, from 10 to 14 September. Tickets are available via TOM’s Box Office on 01273 201801 or online at https://www.theoldmarket.com

The Old Market Charitable Trust is a Registered Charity. Charity No: 1181447.