Refugee Tales is coming to Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill soon!

A Walking Arts Festival called Refugee Tales is coming to Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill in July.
By Anna PincusContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
120 pilgrims walking in solidarity with refugees and people held in immigration detention are journeying from Crawley to Worthing. Every evening on the walk they invite local communities to join them for evenings of music and tales of people who have experienced detention.

The walk and events are organised by Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group, a local Sussex charity. Join walkers in events at the Hub Theatre, Haywards Heath College on Saturday July 8 and at The King's Church, RH15 9LR on Sunday July 9 before walkers move on to Preston Park and Portslade.

The Haywards Heath event includes readings of tales plus African Kora music and music by folk musician Greg Russell. The Burgess Hill event includes readings of tales with music by the Astral Saxophone Quartet from the Royal College of Music and the Battersea Arts Centre Beatbox Academy.

Register to attend online and events are pay-as-you-can or free at refugeetales.org

