Reggae Room:The Summer Session with Mighty Sounds

Once a year, at the very special Hastings Fat Tuesday celebrations in February a very unique event takes place.

Beginning quietly and almost unnoticed (as many things do in Hastings) back in 2018, Reggae Room at Fat Tuesday had a smattering of curious attendees.

Doubling in size each year (also as many things do in Hastings!) it now packs out the East Hastings Sea Angling Association to the rafters.

Young and old from near and far join together as hosts Mighty Sounds, along with The Dub Generals Sound System, set up an all evening Reggae Extravaganza.

Various special guestsjoin them on the mic, bringing their own individual flavour to the night. Past guests have been Cheshire Cat (from Leftfield), MC Mad-X, Henry Matic Tenyueand Tonbridge Wells-based Jack Curtis.

As the event grew so quickly and for many became the place to be on the Fat Tuesday main night, Mighty Sounds decided to make a film of it - a story of the event, shot by local film-maker Simona Zinevicute, showing how for one night only the genteel EHSAA club becomes a heaving, pulsing, bass-heavy, Reggae Party!

Fast forward to today, and due to the success of Reggae Room at Fat Tuesday, Mighty Sounds have decided to do the same thing but in summer.

Reggae Room:The Summer Session at EHSAA on Sunday, August 25 is the first of its kind, so expect more of the same as the winter version but with a sunset!

And a cold beer overlooking the beach. Live band, full reggae sound-system, guest DJs and MCs, a night of fun and music.

It's a big venue with a balcony over-looking the sea, plenty of space, a big bar, lots of seating for those not on the dance-floor, and we also have a Caribbean food stall this time courtesy of St Leonards-based TT Jerk Hut.

So we're invoking the spirit of the Notting Hill Carnival by the sea. Not to be missed, make sure you can say you were at the first ever Summer Reggae Room!