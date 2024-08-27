Remains of Priory of St Pancras to be lit once again in magical candlelight event
As the sun dips below the horizon, thousands of twinkling candles will begin to illuminate the ruins once again, transporting visitors back to the times of the monks who lived there well before the advent of electric light.
Priory by Candlelight will be open from 6 pm on September 7, setting a candlelit stage for a variety of local musicians, including Lewes U3A Recorder Ensemble, Lewes Sings Gospel, Archway Choir and South Downs Folk Singers for an evening filled with a variety of folk, choir and gospel music providing something to suit all tastes.
Behind the scenes, an enthusiastic army of volunteers will be helping to prepare for the return of this beloved candlelight celebration making it a great community occasion and raising money for the Society and the Lewes Priory Trust.
As well as music for all the family, a range of food and drink will be available onsite (including pizzas, burgers, Syrian snacks, cakes and hot and cold drinks and a licenced bar or people can simply picnic) amongst the candlelit ruins.
Tickets are available via Eventbrite (Link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/priory-by-candlelight-tickets-965330789377?aff=oddtdtcreator) or on the door on the night.
For more information contact Nicola Singleton on 07846 948057 or by email at [email protected].
Should the heavens decide to open, the event will be rescheduled to Saturday, September 14.
