Renaissance Faire UK confirms full cast ahead of Jack in the Green Festival

The announcement comes just ahead of a special promotional appearance this weekend at the Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green Festival, where co-organisers Calypso Ellison and Jamie Joberns-Dash will be spreading the word about the magical experience planned for 13–14 September 2025.

Joberns-Dash, 29, said: “After a long journey, we've finally assembled a group of talented, artistic, and creative people to collaborate on this experimental and highly improv-driven theatrical dream project."

"Everyone on the team is so grateful to be given the opportunity to do something new and interesting whilst fleshing out a great fantasy universe based on England's myths and common folklore - but in a way that hasn't been seen before."

"We're proud to show off the very best of England's young creative talent, and anyone is welcome to join us on our trip through the branches of the World Tree. Fantastical worlds and interesting times await!”

The event’s central narrative - the fantasy wedding of Prince Andal of the Fae and Princess Syldari of the Elves - will be shaped in real time by the cast and the audience alike, in a unique theatrical experiment rooted in folklore and play.

🎭 Meet the Cast:

Oberon – Jamie Joberns-Dash

– Jamie Joberns-Dash Titania – Calypso Ellison

– Calypso Ellison King Shael – James Truman

– James Truman Queen Nae – Charlotte MacDougall

– Charlotte MacDougall Princess Syldari – Chrissy Grimsdale

– Chrissy Grimsdale Prince Andal – Rhys Jones

– Rhys Jones Loralae – Ruby Kennedy

– Ruby Kennedy Anastae – Rose Hill

– Rose Hill Malath – Donal Murphy

– Donal Murphy Puck – George Atkinson

– George Atkinson Town Crier – Joel Cowley

The organisers say the cast reflects a cross-section of emerging creative voices, drawn from across media, tech, and performance backgrounds.

Among the cast is Joel Cowley, 23, a facilitator and video editor in the education sector, who will portray the event’s Town Crier.

Cowley said: “I am insanely excited and super proud to be a part of this RenFair."

“It’s an honour to work with such a talented cast and visionary team. This opportunity is phenomenal, so please come along and watch this fantastic show unfold!”

Donal Murphy, 26, a corporate operations professional and fantasy game streamer, has been cast as Malath, a brooding, otherworldly figure.

Murphy said: “I’m really excited to play out essentially a giant game of D&D with like-minded people. It should be great fun!"

Also joining the ensemble is Rose Hill, 21, a social media manager, who will play Anastae, a mysterious character inspired by myth and arcane lore.

Hill said: “Getting to be part of a project where you can literally shape the story through performance is such an incredible opportunity."

"As someone who lives on social media but dreams of fantasy realms, I’m thrilled to bring Anastae to life and help others step into the magic with us."

Playing the iconic role of Puck is George Atkinson, 26, who works in marketing for a global software integrator.

Atkinson said: “I’m really looking forward to working alongside this cast and playing around with this experimental type of theatre."

“The organisers have been extremely professional and lovely to work with. I hope my embodiment of Puck will make the experience of the Renaissance Faire even more immersive for any goers. Can’t wait!”

In addition to the live theatrical storyline, the Renaissance Faire will feature performances by steampunk band Victor and the Bully, and Chrissy Grimsdale, who also stars as Princess Syldari. Guests can enjoy medieval combat displays, craft and food markets, cosplay zones, and an enchanting Masked Ball to close out the event.

Renaissance Faire UK is being designed as an inclusive and family-friendly experience, with accessible facilities and programming aimed at welcoming visitors of all ages. The event’s location, Quex Park, is easily reachable by road and rail.

Businesses interested in sponsorship or creative collaboration are invited to contact the organisers at [email protected].

