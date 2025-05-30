Renowned film & TV composers AVAWAVES to play Brighton live show as part of summer 2025 UK mini-tour

AVAWAVES, the international, contemporary virtuoso duo comprising Anna Phoebe & Aisling Brouwer, have announced a short UK headline tour for June 2025 in support of their newly-released third studio album, ‘Heartbeat’ (out now via One Little Independent Records) which includes a date at Brighton Komedia Studio on Wednesday 11th June.

The duo's new album 'Heartbeat' is a transportive and euphoric meeting of violin, piano and synth which embraces a fusion of modern composition, ambient, and electronic styles while incorporating the pair’s acclaimed soundtrack work. Thematically, ‘Heartbeat’ represents strength, resolve, and moving forward.

They explain that “The album is about peeling back all the layers we cloak ourselves in until there is nothing left but the source and discovering the strength that resides there. We wanted this album to feel raw, honest, and intuitive. There are themes of resilience, determination, grit and an optimism in forever chasing the dawn after dark. It’s the bursting of bubbles and realising how much lighter everything feels without them.”

AVAWAVES will play the following UK live shows this summer;

June 6th: London Lexington / 11th: Brighton Komedia Studio / 19th: Manchester Gullivers / 20th: Bristol Rough Trade

Tickets for all shows are on-sale now via www.avawavesmusic.com/tour

AVAWAVES are rooted in cinematic narratives, evoking emotional journeys of the heart and mind. They released their debut album, ‘Waves’, in 2019, followed by ‘Chrysalis’ in 2021. Together, they have played festivals around Europe, London’s Royal Albert Hall and at King’s Place for the award-winning podcast The Guilty Feminist. They also composed the original score for Savage Waters, a feature documentary narrated by Charles Dance. An intimate portrait of modern adventurers, it follows clues left in a 19th-century treasure-hunter’s journal that inspire a captivating journey to seek out and surf a mythical, never-ridden wave in some of the most remote and dangerous waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The score won Best Original Soundtrack at the 2022 Richard Harris International Film Festival.

This summer, AVAWAVES return to score the hit series The Buccaneers, after composing the music for Season 1, which featured original songs produced by Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. The Apple TV+ drama, known for its star-studded soundtrack (including Sharon Van Etten, Miya Folick and Gracie Abrams) will premiere its second season in June.

Aisling Brouwer is a Dutch/Irish film composer and producer who scored the BIFA-nominated anti-racist feature White Riot and soundtracked films like Lioness, Super Greed and Sky’s true-crime thriller The Child In The Box. Her projects have screened at film festivals worldwide, including Sundance, Tribeca, Cannes, Berlinale, and Venice, as well as on major broadcasters such as the BBC, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon Prime. She has also worked on campaigns for the United Nations and Dior. Aisling is drawn to scoring stories of resilience and high intensity, darker narratives.

Anna Phoebe is an award-winning composer and violinist who likes to break new ground with cross-genre projects. She has recorded and toured globally with multi-platinum selling bands, composed music for the Royal Ballet School, European Space Agency and Cancer Research UK and earlier in 2024 she performed with Mary Anne Hobbs for the BBC 6Music Festival, opening for The Smile. Anna co-presents BBC Radio 4’s Add To Playlist and is a regular guest on BBC 6Music’s Roundtable. She is a board director for the Ivors Academy and an ambassador for Young Voices. Anna also features in Yasmin Alibhai-Brown's 2020 book Ladies Who Punch.

New album ‘Heartbeat’ was produced and mixed with TJ Allen (Bat For Lashes, Portishead, Hannah Peel, Anna Calvi) and features vocals from Imogen Williams of Imogen and the Knife. This release marks a significant musical evolution for the duo, incorporating their soundtrack experience and returning to the collaborative process that shaped their debut record. AVAWAVES’ creative approach is grounded in live performance, crafting compositions by immersing themselves in the emotions of the space - a process challenged by lockdowns and physical distance. Drawing inspiration from visual elements, the duo creates soundscapes that evoke colours, scenes, and stories, akin to scores for an imaginary film. Anna and Aisling believe instrumental music provides a universal language that invites listeners to engage fully, embracing vulnerability and heightened individual emotions. For them, this openness to interpretation is where true meaning lies.