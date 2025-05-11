Renowned jazz singer Noelle Vaughn and Amy Winehouse’s former guitarist Robin Banerjee to perform in east Grinstead

Jazz fans are in for a treat as celebrated vocalist Noelle Vaughn and acclaimed guitarist Robin Banerjee (former guitarist for Amy Winehouse) bring their soulful, timeless sound to The Bookshop, East Grinstead on June 13th.

With their signature blend of velvet vocals and masterful guitar work, the duo has been likened to the iconic pairing of Julie London and Barney Kessel – a dreamy, soulful collaboration that transports audiences back to the golden age of jazz.

Noelle Vaughn, a regular performer with the UK's number number 1 Jive and Swing Band (and Britain’s Got Talent finalists) and The Jive Aces, has graced the stages of iconic venues such as world famous jazz club Ronnie Scott’s, and The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and performed on BBC Radio London, while Robin Banerjee’s career has seen him perform on some of the world’s most renowned stages, including Glastonbury and The BBC.

Fans can expect an evening of intricate smoky guitar work, sultry vocals and timeless melodies, and the iconic allure of Old Hollywood in an intimate setting. With limited tickets available, early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Visit https://www.eastgrinsteadbookshop.co.uk/event-details/noelle-vaughn-with-robin-banerjee or call 01342 322669 to secure your place.