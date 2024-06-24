Renowned tenor headlines at Proms on the Pitch

By Ruth HayhurstContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:06 BST
Renowned tenor, Andrew Rees, makes his debut at this year’s Proms on the Pitch, the Uckfield summer musical extravaganza.

He joins many of the area’s best musical talent for the event at Uckfield Rugby Club on Saturday, July 13.

Andrew, who lives in Newick, has performed all over the world including Sydney Opera House, the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi and aboard the QEII.

He has worked with world-leading conductors and orchestras and performed in many of the top concert venues.

Andrew Rees.

He is also musical director at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, and is in demand as a teacher and coach with students as far afield as Hong Kong.

At Proms on the Pitch, Andrew will perform solo numbers and lead the ever-popular Proms Night finale, along with Uckfield Concert Brass.

The event, which climaxes with a spectacular fireworks display, sees the return of the swing music trio The Flat Pack, Sussex jazz fusion group The Fabulous Red Diesel, Uckfield Theatre Guild and the Holy Cross Children’s and Youth Choirs.

New this year are performances from Uckfield Singers and Uckfield Community Orchestra.

Proms on the Pitch, now in its sixth year, is organised by Uckfield Concert Brass, Uckfield Bonfire and Carnival Society and Uckfield Rugby Club.

Gates open at 3.30pm. Advance tickets, at £12.50, are on sale online at ubcs.sumupstore.com/ or from Gale & Woolgar, in Uckfield High Street. Entry on the day is £15.

Event details

Saturday, July 13

Uckfield Rugby Club, Hempstead Playing Fields, Nevill Road, Uckfield TN22 1LX

Tickets online from ubcs.sumupstore.com/ or from Gale & Woolgar, in Uckfield High Street

Advance tickets £12.50. On the gate price £15. Kids under 14 are free

Food and drink on sale

Plenty of Free parking. Gates open at 3.30pm

