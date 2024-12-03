Reset and refocus workshop at Cowdray in the New Year

Ready for a reset and refocus in the New Year? Then look no further than a dynamic and uplifting workshop with Transformation Coach Jo Glynn-Smith held at Cowdray Hall on Sunday 12th January from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

This event will focus on creating your plan for personal growth in 2025 through mindful self-reflection. The aim is to enable participants to let go of the past year and create a clear and motivating plan tailored to personal goals.

By the end of the session, each person will have a roadmap for personal growth along with practical steps to keep you on track.

Jo is a professional coach, writer, podcaster, and speaker, specialising in transformation and change. She said: “My mission is to help people find the clarity, confidence and energy they need to improve their performance and achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

The workshop costs £40 per person. Book now to avoid disappointment as there are only limited spaces available. See cowdray.co.uk/events/reset-refocus-creating-your-plan-for-personal-growth-in-2025/