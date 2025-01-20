Restoring Dignity: Stories of surviving noma and changing lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day on 30th January, Mulikat Okanlawon, one of Time’s 100 most influential people in global health, and a survivor of noma, is coming to Brighton from Nigeria to share her lifechanging journey out of isolation and into a new life. Mulikat’s inspiring story and that of others surviving noma, a deadly neglected childhood disease most people have never even heard about, is captured in a compelling documentary, ‘Restoring Dignity’, that will be shown in a free screening at Brighton and Sussex Medical School on 29th January.

‘Noma’ is a non-contagious gangrenous infection starting in the mouth and caused by extreme poverty, malnutrition and poor hygiene. In just two weeks, it can destroy the tissues of the face and is potentially lethal for up to 90 percent of children affected. Noma was officially listed by the World Health Organisation as a ‘neglected tropical disease’ in 2023, thanks to the awareness raising efforts of advocates like Mulikat who not only survived noma, but went on to co-found Elysium, the first noma survivors’ association. ‘Restoring Dignity’ tells her story and offers a glimpse into other survivors’ lives too, following their struggles and achievements over the course of a year.

The filmmakers who followed Mulikat and other survivors over that year of filming explain their motivation for making the documentary, “Noma causes terrible consequences in a very short space of time, but the healing and reconstruction processes can take many months and years. … When you first see the face of a noma survivor, it takes you some time to connect with the person. It’s not easy to perceive their mood or read a look. Rejected by their communities and sometimes by family members, they have sadly learnt to hide their injuries behind a scarf. As photographers and filmmakers, our objective with this documentary project was to capture what’s left of a disfigured human being. How dignity, and therefore beauty, can be preserved beyond a life-changing experience that affects the face, the very first means of connecting with others. In the documentary, survivors speak for themselves and each of the rare and precious words that they shared with the camera was a step forward for them to explain what they feel and for us to understand” (Read the full letter here: Restoring Dignity).”

Mulikat has travelled to the UK from Nigeria to mark World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day and to address UK parliamentarians directly in Westminster, ahead of the Brighton screening of ‘Restore Digntity’. The message she brings is about the urgent necessity to listen to the experiences of people directly affected by such devasting but preventable diseases.

film poster

The documentary, ‘Restoring Dignity’ by filmmakers Claire Jeantet and Fabrice Catérini will be screened at the Brighton and Sussex Medical School (Falmer Campus), followed by an in-person Q and A, with Mulikat; Claire Jeantet, filmmaker; and Dr Mark Sherlock, Médecins Sans Frontières Health Programme Manager, Northwest Nigeria.

Free tickets on Eventbrite (google ‘Restoring Dignity’) or https://shorturl.at/fOkvB

For more information about noma, visit www.elysium-nsa.org and https://noma.msf.org/

Speaker bios

Event invite

Mulikat Okanlawon. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Mulikat Okanlawon is a dedicated noma advocate and a noma survivor raising awareness at the global level. In 2022, she co-founded Elysium, the first noma survivors organisation, alongside Fidel Strub. Residing in Sokoto, in the northwest of Nigeria, Mulikat works with Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors without borders (MSF), as a Health Promotion Officer. In 2024, she was nominated as one of Time’s 100 most influential people in health. Read more about Mulikat and her work on the Elysium website: About us — Elysium Noma Survivors Association

Claire Jeantet. Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Claire Jeantet is passionate about creating content with meaning and depth. She co-founded in 2008 the French production company Inediz along with Fabrice Catérini. Focused on long-term visual work, she captures the daily lives of resilient people transformed by a key moment. Believing in the power of stories to change the world, she collaborates with media, international organizations and NGOs. Her main field of interest is social issues, with a focus on refugees, women’s rights and access to health care.

Dr Mark Sherlock – Health Program Manager, MSF. Mark has worked as a medical doctor with MSF in a number of MSF's medical humanitarian responses. As health program manager, Mark’s work covers Nigeria, Iraq, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Malaysia. Since being a program manager covering Northwest Nigeria, Mark has been an advocate for noma to be recognised as a neglected tropical disease and for more funding, research and resources to be prioritised in efforts to respond to the disease.

Dr Gem Aellah. Gem is a social anthropologist and Research Fellow with the BSMS Centre for Excellence in Global Health Research. Her work focuses on how global policy gets made – especially what makes people care - and how global health research and intervention is experienced in everyday life. She has an especial interest in using creative methods to communicate medial anthropology knowledge. You can watch a short video about her work here: "Global Health Policy: what’s love got to do with it?" - Dr Gem Aellah: Sussex Beacons Series. Gem is also chair of the UK Coalition Against NTDs influencing work group. https://x.com/Jachunya

This event is made possible because Mulikat and Claire are visiting the UK for a parliamentary reception for World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day 2025. We are grateful to the All Party Parliamentary Group for Malaria and NTDs and the UK Coalition Against NTDs for supporting this event.