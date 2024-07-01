Retro clubbing fever to hit Eastbourne
On Saturday, July 27, from 1pm to 5pm, revellers can expect plenty of throwbacks. With the Video Geeks bringing all the tunes of the 90s and 00s - the strictly 25+ party is sure to have everyone reminiscing!
Mike Gillman, who has managed the venue as both Kings and Cameo for 23 years, said: "We wanted to create an event for those who love music, dancing and being social - but don't want the hassle, expense and following day exhaustion of clubbing till the early hours.
"Expect classics, singalongs and non-stop bangers, as well as familiar faces on the dancefloor, but the bonus of being home at a reasonable time. We can't wait to take a trip down memory lane and are looking forward to throwing the doors open for the original party lovers!"
Located on Langney Road in Eastbourne town centre, Kings opened in 2001 - with Mike at the helm - and became a much loved venue for 11 years until transforming to Cameo.
Party-goers are able to purchase tickets from just £4. VIP booths are also available. For more information, please visit: Fixr
