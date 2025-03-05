Revel Puck Circus to transform Brighton’s ‘The Level’ into a thrilling circus yard for Brighton Fringe 2025

Revel Puck Circus, the multi-award-winning contemporary circus company from East London, is set to transform Brighton's The Level into an exciting hub for of family-friendly circus and late night cabaret at Brighton Fringe Festival from 2nd May – 1st June

This marks a significant step for circus at Brighton Fringe, with The Circus Yard offering an unprecedented number of large-scale and experimental productions in one dedicated space. This initiative aims to rejuvenate The Level, a historic green space in central Brighton, by fostering community engagement and enhancing the area’s vibrancy.

Revel Puck Circus has a proven track record of delivering dynamic, community-driven events. Blending bold, contemporary circus with a festive atmosphere, their ability to create an immersive circus experience extends beyond the performances, with local partnerships and a vibrant festival atmosphere.

The Circus Yard will officially launch with a Venue Opening Party on 1st May, followed by an action-packed programme of performances running throughout the entire Brighton Fringe, from 2nd May – 1st June.

'Scratch That Cabaret'

Audiences can expect everything from large-scale physical feats to intimate, thought-provoking storytelling, all delivered with the signature boldness that defines Revel Puck’s curation.

The Revel Puck Circus Yard will host an impressive lineup of 32 different circus shows throughout the festival. Alongside their three original productions, Revel Puck Circus will welcome performances from some of the most exciting circus and cabaret companies around.

Alongside thrilling performances, visitors can enjoy a family-friendly bar, diverse food vendors, and inviting spaces to relax and socialise, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere for all.

The festival will commence with a special gala night on 1st May, offering a select number of free tickets to local residents, further strengthening community ties and accessibility.

Nose Dive Assembly

Revel Puck plans for The Circus Yard to become a true highlight of Brighton Fringe, proving that circus is no side attraction - it’s at the very core of the festival’s creative energy. This season’s programme not only showcases some of the most exciting voices in performance it also celebrates circus as a universal art form - unbound, daring, and thrilling to behold. The plan is for this latest project to be their most impactful yet.

Programme highlights include a Drag King showcase called Magic Dyke, a breathtaking aerial production called Anchored in Air, a family-friendly acrobatic clown show called Nose Dive Assembly and a playful reimagining of The Ugly Duckling. For tickets and more information, visit: revelpuckcircus.com/brightonfringe2025