Review: Concert Spirituel

And what an intriguing title! Fortunately, Luca J. Imperiale, founder and director of the CCO, arrived on the podium to explain how his programme was deliberately designed to showcase the format of the first public concert series in existence.

Designed to provide entertainment during religious festivals when opera and other staged performances were forbidden, these Concerts Spirituel, which ran between 1725 and 1790, featured sacred choral works in addition to virtuosic instrumental pieces; and my goodness, we certainly began with a splendid example of the latter: Leclair’s violin concerto in D major, performed with great style and charm by soloist Maya de Souza.

Leclair was himself a renowned violinist, and was regarded as the founder of the French violin school, allying the technical brilliance of Italian violinist/composers such as Vivaldi and Corelli with the delicacy and elegance of French taste. Here, Maya’s solo episodes emerged from the lively tuttis with the perfect combination of grace and bravura, luxuriating in the very ornate melodic lines of the Andante whilst duetting most effectively with the orchestra in the lively outer movements. The final Allegro – marked ma non troppo – made one wonder what troppo would have resulted in, with the whole band romping away with enormous gusto, including the lower strings led by cellist Catherine Cotter – herself a soloist with the CCO a few months ago. And that’s one of the most enjoyable things about Luca’s orchestra: the mutual support they give each other, and the way in which they can star as soloists one minute then meld back into the band the next.

Led by concertmaster Maria Noskova, who delighted us a year ago with a Mozart concerto, the strings were augmented by woodwind and horns for the next item, movements from a Symphonie pour les Soupers du Roy by French Baroque composer Michel-Richard de Lalande, celebrated for the orchestral works he created for the splendour of the court of Louis Quatorze. Here the dignified opening over a ground bass moved into a lively Allegro, with plenty of woodwind interchange, then back to a more solemn final section with a lovely solo line from Maria – well, lucky Louis XIV! What an impressive backdrop for his banquet!

Causeway Chamber Orchestra at St. Mary’s Church, Horsham

And straight into the final item, a late Haydn Symphony nicknamed ‘La Poule (The Hen)’ after the playful little ‘pecking’ acciaccatura motif in the 1st movement, and played with a perfect blend of insouciant wit and robust drive. The Andante was beautifully shaped, with an intriguing similarity of style to the Leclair andante composed 50 years earlier: lyrical melody over repeated chords – giving a real clue to the extremely thoughtful and clever programming for which Luca is becoming well-known. (I don’t imagine that the choice of one of Haydn’s Paris Symphonies, commissioned by Count D’Ogny for the prestigious Orchestra de la Loge Olympique, was a coincidence either!) Here the melodic lines of oboes and flautist Anna Walker (another previous concerto soloist) wove in and out with great charm, seemingly undistracted by the firework display going on in the nearby park! A lively, rhythmic Minuet followed, and then we were into the final delightful dance-like Vivace, which brought another thoroughly enjoyable CCO concert to an end. Lucky Parisian audiences, lucky us!

Reviewed by Jane Thomas