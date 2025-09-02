Review of A Midsummer Night`s Dream at the Stables Theatre, Hastings

Peter Mould Photography

By William Shakespeare The Summer Theatre Company Stables Theatre & Arts Centre, Hastings Sunday 31st August 2025 Directed by Zo Biba-Leonard with Peter Mould Photography Peter Mould & Zo Biba-Leonard The Summer Theatre Company is resident at the Barn Theatre at the Smallhythe Kent preserved by the National Trust.

This production premiered there in 2024 and was duly revived, with success this summer. It has then transferred to the Stables Theatre for just three nights to add still further to the wide range of attractions. The Stables is well versed in accommodating productions on tour and offering support in all areas of an event.

I learned awhile ago that it is believed `The Dream` was first presented as an after-dinner entertainment at the court of Elizabeth 1st. Oh, to travel back and witness that from behind a pillar. We can only ponder what that first audience and Her Majesty would have thought if they could have known that this would have endured to this day and beyond, only with the modern wonders of electric light.

I have particular memories, including a wonderful cinema film (1968) seen on a full-size screen. I wish it would be shown again. I had to look it up as the only actress, I recalled was Diana Rigg as Helena ,but it was a star studded cast. I digress, it is an acknowledged personal flaw, yet to be corrected. Our school had a limiting rule that you could not have a part if in the lower years. I was a page. Just being involved is a lesson as you observe and absorb and it did bring Shakespeare to life. Gentlemen you will have empathy if not sympathy when I relate as the smallest page, there was a scrum for the best tights. Derision ensued when I ended up with what, I was reliably told, were the drama teacher`s daughter`s tights! Worse was to follow as the waistband only came up to mid-thigh. I only had brief scenes and a reasonably long tunic, but I dreaded those two evenings as I was sure those tights were descending.

(l-r) Daisy Abrahams,Louise Kimber, Charlie Abrahams 7 Andrew McGrath

It was to be many years later in glorious weather at the Bexhill Manor Gardens, I played Oberon. Once you have played a part it is forever viewed with a sense of curiosity when you see it played by another actor.

It was with these thoughts I took my seat to see the closing night of this tour. As a further aside you know your own years are ever diminishing when friend`s son is credited and resident in the lighting box and it was good to see Rivers Turpin and a lady apprentice(?) calmly surveying the auditorium.

This apparition of a production was greatly enhanced, refreshingly, by period instrumentation played `live` on stage by Steve Rivington. The stage was beautifully dressed with tiny lights, candelabra, and various floral displays and a chaise lounge.

It would be remiss of me not to mention the superb and imaginative costuming for this `show`. There is a certain licence with this fantasy entertainment, but the stage pictures created when attempts are made to be authentic and not alter the period to one later than would have been seen at the court, embellish the whole visual and audio experience.

The directors truly paced this production and were aided by an experienced and capable cast. Interesting doubling of the Duke of Thesus and Oberon by Peter Miller Peter Charles Miller and Hypolita, Queen of The Amazons and Titania,Queen of the Fairies by Rachel Kimber. They were well matched. This Titania was a little more strident and harder as though she had endured more than enough of her master in the forest. Occasional reservations about doubling were redundant here as it added to the dream and fantasy of the events of the night. Certainly, the revels, feasting and copious amounts of strong drinks would have all added to the haze as the night wore on. Peter Miller Peter Charles Miller was resplendent in dress and manner, and his almost physically balletic posture enabled him to move with ease or stand imperiously as in each role he came, went and reappeared.

Zola Thomas, who has graced many stages in leading roles joins this company as Egeus, mother of Hermia. Proving as if it were needed, that it is not the size of the role it is what you bring to it and Zola brought her considerable presence as the no nonsense matriarch and even sang a few lines of `You Spotted Snakes`. I would liked to have heard her sing the full song. I was minded of an old and long since lost LP with the recently passed Cleo Laine.

The four main protagonists whose amorous and rejected pursuits form the basis of the nights machinations by the fantastical meddling of the fairies are well matched. The ladies in this are no meek maidens Daisy Abrahams as Hermia is rather irascible and formidable in her determination to win Lysander (Charlie Abrahams). His character I have been told is a bit `wet`. Charlie performed this role with a real freshness and versatility. Their opposing pair who also spend the night in the forest are Andrew Andrew McGrath as Demetrius and Louise Kimber as Helena. All of these roles are vocally testing, Louise demonstrated a real range and beauty in her delivery. Andrew`s imposing presence and characterisation gave us yet another character in his cannon of seen performances. There was a `like mother. like daughter` `feel` as a real relationship between Egeus and Hermia. What set this production apart in addition to the aforesaid details was the complex, comprehensive and highly detailed and so well performed choreography, which was often amusing. In addition, the fairy king and Queen raised their mystical powers to act as stringless puppeteers this worked particularly because both `puppet` and `puppeteer` worked as one.

No mention of this play could be without Oberon`s servant, Puck. The talented Bella Griffith took on the traditionally male role and moved and performed with relish.

The other side of the story is of the strolling players, local amateurs In effect, being local craftsmen. Their fumbling rehearsals and the final performance for the court for which no encore was sought and offers of which were keenly declined, may have passed the time. Colin James, Andrew Mayor, Susannah Mayor, James Perkins, and the rascally Peter Elliott, played this perfectly wearing costumes of extraordinary creation. Leading them firmly from all sides was Matt Turpin, resplendent here and multi faced in performance as Bottom the weaver, In this he wove threads of performance wit no stitch missing. He had been amusing earlier when `entombed` in the asses head as equally trapped, albeit for a short night as a `man in the iron mask. There were momentary pantomime moments, but these were restrained.

I enjoyed it all very much indeed as it was lucid and clearly heard and imaginative without the modern fad of `reimagining` I smiled but did not laugh, maybe due to the familiarity of the piece. However, in this I was a man alone it seems for the audience were clearly laughing and really enjoying it all. Later that night I thought what a shame this could not so easily tour schools for it would really show what can be achieved.

As ever, a personal view only , Terence Hattemore