Review of Abigail's Party by BLODS: All the performances shone and the characterisations were credible

Bexhill Light Operatic Dramatic Society (BLODS) BLODS hall, Upper Sea Road, Bexhill. Friday 29th August Directed by Henry Hayler and Claire Wilson There are some plays, maybe not enough which have a general awareness with the public.

`Abigail`s Party`

Once upon a time there was a successful BBC approach to this with `Play For Today`. I barely recall these as it was probably a late hour in the school week. Whilst they were filmed in studios rather than in theatres, memories suggest it was on largely a single set. `Abigails Party` is from that era and it`s author Mike Leigh had a long standing collaboration with that wonderful actress Alison Steadman. Having seen that version many times and twice `live` it is at once familiar and yet as the evening unravelled so much had been forgotten. The cleverness and strength is in the writing which needs the right ensemble chemistry to truly bring it to life. That it has such wide appeal is in the recognition that you too could have attended this gathering and had to endure what might prove to be a long evening, midweek, when the toil of the day may well have been alleviated by a relaxing evening over drinks and nibbles. What could be nicer? The setting in the BLODS hall is ideal because we are almost in Beverly and Laurene`s lounge. It is to the credit of the society that they use this small stage and space to such good effect. For this production the stage is used fully and is well dressed in 1970`s style wallpaper, bright light and as people appear a lot of thought has gone into the clothes, make up and facial hair, all adding to the picture.

It was great to have a programme with information, and a welcome from chairman Henry Hayler, not to mention recipes including `Beverly`s Pink Persuasion` which is to be orally consumed and it even suggests the right setting eg: `vibe` !

Alfie Saunters as Tony

The performance commenced with an audio speech by Henry Hayler which I could have happily cheered where it was announced that the play was being performed without, in effect, any alterations to what the characters said at the time. All too often the hard won battle with censorship is now reversed with a rather posturing pseudo `superior` morality. This, in general, has no actual moral high ground as it is selective and `of the moment` Our chief character Beverly would have been good at this as she stalks the room, dominating all around her. The party we see is her soiree and the party in the title is only overheard being at Sue`s house, her 15 year old daughter, Abigail. Sue cannot relax, a single parent who is understandably nervous about the party and what might be transpiring, a case of so near and yet so far.

Beverly, so well played by Lisa Gentry is not an attractive character, superficially pleasant and well mannered, As all the performances in this production delivered with a freshness but momements of familiar reference. One can immediately feel some sympathy for her poor husband Laurence beautifully realised by Simon Meeson. arriving home clearly under pressure, pale, drawn and stressed. He still has calls to make and even in a pre mobile `phone era, work has not been left behind. Beverly`s irritation as the hostess, fails to realise the comfort she resides in is financed by sales at the estate agency. Guests arrive and are immediately under her control. I wondered how many had declined as only three arrive but space is at a premium. Susan Lawson, who seems to be the nicest of the guests is well played by Fiona Giles and is the mother of the aforementioned Abigail. It may have seemed ans ideal solution to be in the vicinity of the party and I speculated as to whether Beverly decided to hold her party as a way of enticing Sue into the lounge? Beverly is not as assured as you might imagine for human nature has evolved and not all to the better as with practiced ease she undermines each guest in turn. Some of it is of the ilk of addressing neigbours of brief(?) acquaintance in a too early familiarity. Those days people were, in general, more polite and those with good manners would not have immediately used `Sue`,`Ange` & `Tone` so easily.It is a subtle and not subtle control for no permission to address them so has been given.

Tony (Alfie Saunter) & Angela (Poppy-Mai Stratford) arrive. Beverly pounces and the possibly verbose Angela is effusive about the surroundings. She is very keen to be accepted in their new environs. All the guests are plied with alcohol and sometimes disuaded from their first choice of libation. We are rather` taken` with `Ange`, a nurse. Beverly resumes operations and the men are dispatched supeficially to reassure Sue that the party is all going well. The already anxious Sue is further undermined by Beverly, as she moves around like a serpent. Laurence reappears and descriptions are dispensed, none of which comfort Sue. Tony appears later and is now damp!

By now I was desperate for some cheese and pineapple, In the nature and arguably current fad for interactive theatre, I was rather hoping the nibbles would be passed around. Foolish I know. The interval announcement was perhaps misjudged.

The evening descends as the now trapped guests attempts to leave are thwarted. Sue is already divorced, the other couples are trapped by jobs, mortgages and disappointment in the past. The emasculation of men had already started, which is different from a wonderful and true equality. There are intimations of male agression, one of which was really hilarious as Ange relates that Tony had threatened to tape her mouth up with sellophane. Whilst this cannot be endorsed by now we were having some sympathy for Tony. The balance in the writing is in fact it is the men who a`re undermined by the `gathered` sisterhood and in company.

All the performances shone and the characterisations were credible.

It is too long since I have seen the irrepressible Alfie Saunters in his many appearances. I cannot forget him as Danny in `Danny Champion Of The World` at the Stables Theatre. Having an aversion to some child performers, here illuminating the stage was a boy of real presence and talent, charming, engaging and with a quiet confidence. In a brillant production he led from the front. Here he steps up the skills level. Maybe, marginally too young for this role, he overcomes this with aplomb. Like all the best written characters you feel he has a story of his own. Tony is many faceted and speaks really when forced to. He has been a proffesional footballer now in an unskilled job. The perhaps intrusive questions all around for this level of aquaintance, tounges loosened by alcohol when asked about the sport he replies "it didn`t work out`. An oft applied description which says a lot and nothing at all. However, Alfie as Tony delivers this vocally and facially as a man with a depth of loss which cannot be recovered. If he was a mate you would have placed a hand on his shoulder and led him to the bar. He never let the performance slip. Sight lines can be limited here so may have missed meoments from all. We are frequently regaled with reports of inappropriate sexual advances and the cliche is that this is male/female. Reality can be different , in this Beverly flirts with Tony in an obvious and unattractive manner. In the course of the evening, records are played and there is even disagreement about this, the social manners of ths hosts being superficial. Everone is over tired andintoxicated and in close confines this is a powder keg waiting for the lighting of the fuse. Dancing starts and partners are swapped. Beverly and Tony played this brazenly in front of their partners. Adding `light and shade` was seeing they needed this momement of intimate human contact. I am not going to tell you the end. If you have seen it you will know, if you are yet to see the play, well wait and see. Driving home having laughed and enjoyed the evening. I am still `hearing Jose Feliciano.

As ever a personal view , Terence Hattemore