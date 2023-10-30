Rewilding Supper at The Swan in Arundel

Rewilding and sustainability will be on the Foraged and Found menu at The Swan Hotel in Arundel courtesy of guest of honour, Knepp Estate Ranger Tom Forward

Following on from the hugely successful Bring Back Our Birds event held at Fauna Taproom recently, a Foraged and Found supper will be held at The Swan Hotel in Arundel on Saturday 18 November from 7pm. The event is the brainchild of Friends of Priory Pocket Park (FPPP), another Greening Arundel member. The meal will feature local produce donated by the Norfolk Estate and allotment holders, as well as wine from Southlands Valley Wines. “We love to support community-based organisations,” said Swan Manager, Beata Slapikaite, “and what better way to do that than by showcasing amazing local produce. We are very grateful for the generosity of our local suppliers.”

The topic of sustainability lies at the heart of Greening Arundel’s strategy to recover and restore nature’s bounty in the town. “We have much to learn from the pioneering rewilding achievements at the Knepp Estate,” said Mary Peach, FPPP Chair, “and we are keen to work more closely together, so we are delighted that Tom Forward will share his experience with us.” Through the event, funds will be raised to support a Forest School leader in developing environmental projects.

Councillor Carole Beaty congratulated the team for organising, “such an interesting and important evening,” adding, “Greening Arundel is about partnership. Fifteen organisations are now involved. We share resources and ideas. I am looking forward to forging closer links with the Knepp Estate as a result of this event.”