Ria Lina: Riabellion Tour to take in Brighton

Following her killer debut tour, Riawakening (Top Ten Best Stand-up Shows of 2024 - Telegraph), the leading Filipina comedian in British stand-up is taking her new show, Riabellion, around the country from September 2025 to February 2026.

The “fearless, provocative, and very funny” (The Scotsman) comedian realised last year that she wasn’t just awake, she was ready to rebel. Expect a relentless stream of hilarity as Ria explores the state of the world, the eternal battle of the sexes, and the delight of throwing life up in the air after years of following the rules.

“Ridiculously gifted” The Evening Standard

Ria Lina is a highly accomplished writer, actor and comedian; a multi-award winner who commands the stage with a whirlwind of energy and leaves audiences breathless with laughter. Regarded as one of the hardest working comedians in the industry, her appearances on television and radio have garnered critical acclaim. Credits include two stints on Live at the Apollo (once in the coveted host slot), Have I Got News For You?, Mock the Week, cohosting Pointless, The Last Leg, Celebrity Mastermind and many more.

“I have no doubt she will hold her own so easily that she’ll have a hand free to hold someone else’s too” The Guardian

It’s not just Ria’s comedy that is intelligent. She holds a BSc in Experimental Pathology, an MSc in Forensic Science, and a PhD in Virology, along with experience in IT Forensics at the Serious Fraud Office. As a result, Ria has recently had her own Radio 4 series, ‘Ria Lina Gets Forensic’, commissioned in which she investigates anti-aging treatments, scrutinising the lengths people will go to cheat age and stay young, using herself as a test subject. Ria has also been a frequent pundit on Sky News, BBC News, Times Radio, and TalkTV, she is sought after for her scientific expertise, poised delivery, and sharp wit.

Ria is also passionate about being neurodivergent and increasing the visibility of neurodivergent talent within the entertainment industry. Ria recently sat on the panel of a Conway Hall Ethical Society talk on Autism & ADHD, and has been profiled on Sky News talking about how her autism has informed, and enhanced, her work.

“Sharp as a tack and with a scientific bent that underpins her charming demeanour” The Comedian’s Comedian With Stuart Goldsmith

A hugely admired act on the UK comedy circuit, this multi-award-winning artist commands respect from the moment she walks onstage and delivers with natural ease, energy and fierceness.

“There isn’t a comedy venue in the country that shouldn’t be fighting for her” The Scotsman

Ria’s last tour show was included in The Telegraph’s list of the ‘10 best comedy shows to see in 2024’, and she has been recognised by The Evening Standard as one of the "Hottest Comedians You Should Be Watching Now", reflecting her lasting influence on the comedy scene. Throughout her career, she has brought six shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, addressing themes such as autism, current affairs, and racial identity. With a diverse career across stage, screen, radio, and even the ukulele, Ria Lina's unique style has garnered praise from critics, with Time Out admiring her ability to be “engaging, endearing and eye-opening”.

“Her shows come from a place of deep intelligence [...], that she wears lightly and with huge laughs” The Crack

A prolific writer, Ria has lent her talents to projects like the Ladyboys of Bangkok's 'Fantasy & Feathers' and 'Glamorous Amorous' tours. Additionally, she wrote and performed in the ITV2 comedy sketch show Meet the Blogs and presented her own documentary on Channel 4, dispelling myths surrounding East Asian women in Britain.

“Engaging, endearing and eye-opening” Time Out

Ria’s extensive list of TV credits also include Pointless Celebrities (BBC), Lovestruck High (Amazon Prime), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC), Richard Osmond’s House of Games (BBC), Unforgivable (Dave), Question Team (Dave), The Jeremy Vine Show (Channel 5) and many more. You can also hear Ria on The News Quiz (BBC), Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Podcast, The Now Show (BBC), Best Medicine (BBC), Drunk Women Solving Crime & much more.