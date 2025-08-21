Ride free with Stagecoach to Goodwood’s August Bank Holiday horse racing festival

Stagecoach South, part of the UK’s leading bus operator, is proud to announce it will be running a free shuttle bus service for visitors attending the Goodwood August Bank Holiday horse event this weekend.

The three-day racing festival promises a spectacular celebration of sport and entertainment. The event begins on Friday evening with the much-anticipated fireworks display, setting the scene for a memorable weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, racegoers will enjoy a nostalgic summer atmosphere filled with world-class horse racing, live music, and family-friendly entertainment.

To make the event even more accessible, Stagecoach South will be operating a complimentary shuttle service running between Chichester Train Station and Goodwood Racecourse throughout the festival. The service aims to provide a convenient, safe, and sustainable transport option for visitors traveling to and from the venue.

Melanie McDougall, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, said: “We’re delighted to support this fantastic local event by providing free travel for racegoers, the shuttle service not only makes it easier for people to get to Goodwood but also encourages greener travel choices during one of the busiest weekends of the summer.”

Stagecoach bus

With thousands expected to attend, Stagecoach South’s free shuttle service offers visitors a stress-free way to focus on the excitement of the weekend while reducing congestion and environmental impact.

Event Details:

Dates: Friday, August 22 – Sunday, August 24

Location: Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester

Free Shuttle Route: Chichester Train Station - Goodwood Racecourse

For more information about the Goodwood August Bank Holiday Horse Event, visit https://www.goodwood.com/horseracing/fixtures-and-events/august-bank-holiday/.