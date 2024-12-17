Ringmer Parish Pump

St Mary’s Church – This Sunday 22nd we have our usual Eucharist at 10.00am with the Ministry of Prayer for those wishing to have one to one prayer time with a member ofour Pastoral Team. Then at 5.30pm we have our Christmas Carol Service to which everyone is invited. On the morning of Christmas Eve some of our team will be at Holm Lodge to sing some carols with them, the annual Crib Service is at 4.00pm and Midnight Mass is at 11.00pm. On Christmas Day a Family Celebration Eucharist will be held at 10.00am. Do come and join us at one or more of these services, we’d love to see you.

Dog Calenders – The Pet Store have absorbed all printing costs to produce a Doggie calender for sale at just £8.50 and they are your own dogs too which Vanessa has been busy taking photos of. Whats not to like? All proceeds will go directly to the animals in Ukraine.

Christmas Day Lunch – Dont be alone. Whether you are married, single or have difficulty providing a meal, contact Annali-Joy Thornicroft on 01825 750283 and enjoy a Christmas Lunch in the Village Hall, but hurry and make that call as its nearly here!

Ringmer Library are now open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons from 2pm to 5pm and Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 10am to 12pm. These hours will run until the end of March 2025. Christmas and New Year opening hours are: Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Open again on Friday 27 December from 2pm-5pm, Saturday 28 December from 10am-12pm and on Tuesday 31 December from 2pm-4pm. The library offers somewhere to grab a cuppa and a comfy chair, chat, read or do the communal jigsaw puzzle – and it's all free. On Thursday afternoons they provide a free story-time session at 2pm and would love more families to join them. On offer are a good range of books and jigsaws, with new stock frequently added. They also have a book sale trolley where you can pick up great Christmas gifts for a song, and are offering some lovely gift wrapped books, suitable as Christmas gifts, or to treat yourself for a suggested minimum donation of £2.

Ringmer Foodbank Closure – This has been run by Ringmer Baptist Church with generous donations from residents and grants, but sadly it is closing on 30th December due to low take-up over a number of months. Church Elder, Neil Thornicroft thanked the village for its support and members of the fellowship for giving their time over many years to help people going through difficult times. Anyone in urgent need between now and the end of January should contact the Church via its website: www.ringmerbaptist.org.uk or Phone: 07586 742842.

I wish all residents of Ringmer a Very Happy Christmas and a Peaceful, Healthy New Year.