Ringmer Parish Pump

Happy New Year Everyone. I hope you had an enjoyable Christmas and will have a Happy, Healthy 2025.

Friday, January 3, Lewes Riverside Club commences with a talk on “The South at Work” by Geoffrey Mead in Ciffe Church Hall, Lewes. The talk commences at 2pm but the doors will be open from 1.15pm, as membership is due for the year.

It costs £15 to become a member for the year and just £4 for each afternoon you attend. We accept cash or a cheque made out to Lewes Riverside Club. Our programme for the year is now complete and is interesting and diverse. If you are retired or semi retired and would like to come along as a visitor one week to see what its all about, you would be very welcome for the small fee of £4 which includes a cuppa and biscuit.

St Mary’s Church – A Happy New Year to you all. As this Sunday, January 5, is the first Sunday in the month our service is the First Sunday@10am, a service for all ages with lots of singing and usually an activity. We’d love to see you. Then at 6.30pm we have a Celtic Eucharist for Epiphany held in the Chancel. Holy Communion is being said at Parris Lawn Care Home on Tuesday and on Wednesday we are back to our usual events – Coffee Break in the Alan West Hall,10 – 12noon and Toddlers in the Symons Hall, 10.30 – 12noon. Thursday a Eucharist is said in the Lady Chapel at 10am.

Did you know that Ringmer Pet Store has been collecting dog food, supplies and money for K9rescueukraine.com since early 2022?

The money goes on fuel and transport. They need feed, medications, bedding, coats and accessories for the desparate dogs, cats, horses and other animals suffering out there. If you have any of the above donations for them you can drop them into the Pet Store but if you need it collected, you can contact them and they will collect it from you.

Opened and part-used feed and medications are acceptable if still in date. You can also donate money via the website above.