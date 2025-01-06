Ringmer Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fun Events in the Village Hall starting with Competitive Jigsaws tomorrow 11th January, with teams of up to 4 competing to complete a 5OO piece jigsaw which will be provided for you with a hot drink! Team entry is £10 but if you dont have a complete team, just turn up on the day. You can take your own refreshments too if you wish. Then on Saturday 8th February from 2.30-4.30pm there will be a fun afternoon of Cash Bingo. Admission £10pp to include one card (8 games) with additional cards available to buy. Doors open at 2pm. Places can be booked at the Library or email: [email protected] which will help with getting the right number of tables and chairs out.

St Mary’s Church – We have just one service on Sunday 12th January which is a Eucharist at 10.00am, at which you will be very welcome. Tuesday sees Prayer Time in the Lady Chapel at 9.00am, when the parish, village, country and world are prayed for. Coffee Break is in the Alan West Hall at 10.00am and Toddlers in the Symons Hall at 10.30am on Wednesday. Thursday we have our weekly said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 10.00am and at 4.00pm we start our new session of Bible Studies when over six weeks we will be studying The Lord’s Prayer.

Ringmer Library first Book and Jigsaw sale of the year will be Saturday 1st February between 10am-12pm in the Village Hall. If you have any small unwanted Christmas gifts or items left over you would like to donate, you can drop them into the Library and they will add them to the sale to raise funds for the Library. Winter opening hours for the Library are: Tuesdays,Thursdays and Fridays 2pm-5pm and Wednesdays and Saturdays 10am-2pm until the end of March.

Hearing Aid Maintenance will start again in the Library on Thursday 16th January between 3pm-4.30pm

Riverside Club – Many of you renewed your membership last week, thank you. It was lovely to see you back and we hope to finalise the membership fees next week, so please bring cash or a cheque. Our fees remain the same. The meeting next week (Jan 17th) sounds entertaining, as it is entitled “Slightly Annoying Country Folk”, The Archers. Look forward to seeing you.