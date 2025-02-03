Ringmer Parish Pump

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bingo has returned in the village hall starting tomorrow (8th) at 2.30pm with cash prizes. Admission is £10 for a book of eight games. You can take your own drinks and snacks. Doors open at 2pm for Eyes Down at 2.30pm. Book a table in advance if you can at the Library or via email: [email protected]

Ringmer Library have lots happening this month. Story-times are at 2pm on Thursdays. Sociable Saturday is tomorrow 8th between 10am and 12pm. Previously funded by the Parish Council, from April a grant from Lewes District Council will cover the costs. In the meantime, big thanks go to the Rotary Club of Lewes who have generously donated some money to cover our funding gap. Our Friendly Fridays and Sociable Saturdays are a great asset to the community and very popular and everyone is welcome to nip along for a friendly chat over a cuppa, meet old friends and make new ones!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Library Competetion Time - We love hearing what our readers think of the books they've read, and we'd like you to write a review of the last library book you read - or any library book you've read. Short reviews please - 80 words maximum. Email them to us at: [email protected] by 25 February and our anonymous panel will choose the winner. Suitable entries will be published (anonymously) on our social media.

Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details

St Mary’s Church this Sunday 9th we have one service, a Eucharist at 10.00am, at which we would love to see you. Tuesday at 9.00am we have Prayer Time in the church when we pray for our parish, village, country and world, either quietly or out loud. On Wednesday you are invited to join Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10.00am and 12noon for coffee and a chat. Also on Wednesday between 10.30 and 12noon, Toddlers is in the Symons Room where you are welcome to bring pre-school children along. Thursday we have our usual mid-week Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 11.00am and our Study group looking at The Lord’s Prayer continues in the Church Room at 4.00pm.

Ringmer Memory Cafe is a volunteer run community group for people with Alzheimers/Dementia, their families and carers. They meet every Thursday from 10am-12noon in the Scout Hut. Every week there are various singers singing Country & Western as well as songs from shows and popular songs from the 50s, 60s & 70s. They also run chair exercise sessions reguilarly and sporting weeks with Curling & Magnetic Darts. Sometimes its Bingo or Play Your Cards Right and each week there is a fun quiz, so there is something for everyone. Refreshments are available too. For more information phone Kate: 07708 014313

Barn Dancing in the Village Hall is run every month usually on the third Wednesday in the Jack Hart Hall. Take your partner or go on your own, it doesn' t matter. No experience required but wear comfortable shoes and take a drink. Its £5 per session cash only. For more information call Julia on 01273 813595 or Maureen on 07946 735674

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee Breaks are held most Wednesday mornings in the Alan West room of the Village Hall between 10am-12noon. Pop in for company, a chat and a hot drink. All proceeds go to St Peter & St James Hospice.