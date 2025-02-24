Ringmer Parish Pump

Road Works – What chaos the roadworks at the top of Malling have caused. It's amazing that major works such as this are not done overnight, as it would be done abroad in many other countries, causing the least havoc. It must have cost companies, hospitals, doctors etc a huge amount of lost revenue with people being late or just not arriving at all for work or appointments. The chaos wasn't helped by the traffic lights being so inadequate either. I sat there one morning and counted 19 cars going through a green light from the Uckfield Road and our green lights from Ringmer allowed just one car through before turning back to red! There didn't seem to be any major accidents arising from sheer frustration though, which is very surprising!

RINGMER HISTORY GROUP: Our meeting at 7.30pm tonight Friday 28th is in Ringmer Village Hall, when Geoff Mead will take us a virtual trip along the River Cuckmere, from its source to the sea. Most of us will be familiar with its path south of the A27 via Alfriston to the smugglers’ favourite landing ground at Cuckmere Haven where it meets the sea, but Geoff will also be taking us upstream to its Wealden source. Geoff is one of the best-known Sussex historians and an excellent speaker.

St Mary’s Church – On Sunday 2nd March, we have our First Sunday at 10am service, which is suitable for all ages with lots of singing and a craft. Then at 6.30pm we have a Celtic Eucharist in the chancel. We would love to see you at either of these services. Tuesday, Holy Communion is said at Parris Lawn Care Home and Wednesday Coffee Break is in the Alan West Room between 10am-12noon, which is the place to go for coffee and a chat. Also on Wednesday at 10.30–12noon our Toddler Group is in the Symons Hall. As Wednesday is Ash Wednesday the start of Lent, we have a Eucharist service with the imposition of ashes at 7.00pm in church. Thursday at 10.00am a said Eucharist is celebrated in the Lady Chapel, and in the afternoon at 4.00pm in the Church Room we begin our Lent Course. Then on Friday we have the first of our Simple Lent Lunches in the Church Room, proceeds from which will go to our Disaster Fund which enables us to make a rapid response to humanitarian crises across the world.

User (UGC) Submitted

Ringmer WI Update - At last meeting in February, Gillian Lloyd presented an informative and interesting talk about her trips to the Hudson Bay area to walk with and photograph polar bears. Gillian explained how climate change is affecting the bears, increasingly causing them to forage for human related food. She explained how bears are captured and removed to safer areas, the interactions they have with each other and how the females make underground dens to give birth. It was interesting to hear how the humans talk kindly and gently to a bear if it approaches, allowing the bear to feel at ease and move away. Gillian also showed photos of caribou, pine martens, moose and wolverines with some adorable shots of arctic foxes. The talk ended with a slide show of the polar bears including some rare photos of a female with her cubs when she actually walked closer to the humans as if she wanted to show them her babies. A fabulous presentation which transported us to a climate of -70C without us having to cope with such freezing temperatures! On March 4th at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, Neil Sadler will make a welcome return to tell us what fascinating places international airports are, especially from the perspective of a police officer at Britain’s second busiest airport, London Gatwick.