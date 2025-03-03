Ringmer Parish Pump

At the Riverside Club today 7th we have a talk by Miranda Tippey on “The Gag Trade” starting at 2pm prompt at Cliffe Church Hall. We are a club for the over 50's active, semi retired or retired. We meet twice a month and if you'd like to come as a visitor today, you would be welcome for the small fee of £4.

St Mary’s Church – This Sunday, 9th March, we have a Eucharist at 10.00am to which you will be welcome. On Tuesday at 9.00am Prayer Time is in church, where the parish,village, country and world are prayed for and all are invited to come along. On Wednesday our usual events take place – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10 -12noon and Toddlers between 10.30- 12noon. Also on Wednesday at 5.00pm, as part of Lent, pictures depicting the ‘Stations of the Cross’ are set up round the church and a reading, prayer and meditation is said at each one. Thursday at 10.00am a said Eucharist is celebrated in the Lady Chapel, and in the afternoon at 4.00pm in the Church Room we continue our Lent Course. Friday, 12-1.30pm, a Simple Lent Lunch is in the Church Room, proceeds from which go to our Disaster Fund which enables us to make a rapid response to humanitarian crises across the world. On Saturday 15th March an event to relaunch our ‘Friends of St Mary’s’ is being held in church at 7.00pm