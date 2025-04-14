Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ringmer Parish Pump

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary’s Church - Today is Good Friday. There is a Family Service at 10.00am with the Three-Hour Devotion at 12noon. On Saturday the church and Church Room are closed. Easter Sunday begins at 5.30am with the Easter Vigil, Service of Light and First Eucharist of Easter. Then we have our Family Celebration Eucharist for Easter at 10.00am and at 6.30pm there is Evening Prayer with hymns. Then back to our usual events - Wednesday in the Village Hall Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10am and 12noon and Toddlers in the Symons Hall between 10.30 and 12noon. On Thursday there is a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 10.00am.

New Churchyard Spring Clean – There will be a thorough clear up in May, which will include removing items that have not been agreed with the Vicar or are not permitted under the Chichester Diocese Regulations. These include mementoes, windmills, toys or little animals and artificial flowers. Full regulations can be found on the Chichester Diocesan website and are summarised on the churchyard gate. Please help us by removing any items not permitted, by the beginning of May. After our clear up, all items removed by us will be kept in a box for collection in the church, until the end of June. If you are unsure what is allowed, please contact the vicar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Village Hall News – an advance notice of a charity event so save Saturday 24th May. Its a plant and gift sale with afternoon tea as well from 3pm-5pm in aid of Target Ovarian Cancer. Al proceeds will go to the charity and raising awareness.

User (UGC) Submitted

Ringmer Repair Cafe dates are: 31st May, 28th June, 26thJuly & 30th August at the Parish Council Offices, Old School Close, Ringmer BN8 5RA from 10am-12pm.

Next week will be my last Parish Pump offering! Sadly no-one has offered to take it over from me, so there will be no future items for the Ringmer Area in the Sx Express. Happy Easter everyone.